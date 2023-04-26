Montreal Police (SPVM) are currently investigating a shooting in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
Officers responded to a 911 call in a residential area of the borough last Thursday night. Reports were that shots had been fired by at least one person at a residence on 16th street near the intersection of 15th.
Police got the call around 11:15 pm. They say that the house did indeed appear to show signs that it had been shot at, with shell casings discovered nearby.
Canine units were brought in, along with forensic investigators, to try to find any clues as to what had happened.
There were no reports of any injuries. Constable Jeanne Drouin of the SPVM confirmed to The Suburban on Saturday afternoon that no arrests have been made, and that the investigation is ongoing.
