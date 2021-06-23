The Government of Canada has invested more than $4 million to restore the upstream wharf at the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Canal National Historic Site so that residents and thousands of visitors may once again use the iconic facility.
Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, on behalf of Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, inaugurated the site on June 14.
“The impacts of climate change on Parks Canada-administered sites are complex. The agency is committed to incorporating climate change adaptation and mitigation measures into its work, as demonstrated by the completion of the major infrastructure project for Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Canal National Historic Site’s upstream jetty. The project will help restore public access to this major attraction on the western part of the Island of Montreal. This is a significant benefit to local tourism and the many jobs that depend on the Canal, while also part of sustainable tourism practices. We can be proud of these efforts,” Scarpaleggia stated.
In recent years, the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Canal National Historic Site has also undergone quite a facelift with all the upstream wharf and lock restoration infrastructure projects, among other things. Significant improvements have also been made to the trails and the site’s layout. Visitors will be able to enjoy new concrete benches that mark the width and crossing of the first lock, as well as the engraved stone at the entrance to the wharf commemorating the dates of the first and second locks. The new amenities ensure user safety and allow for pleasure-boating activities associated with the Canal to continue.
A must-see regional tourist attraction, the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Canal Site is the gateway to a waterway marked by over 150 years of history. Over the past decade, the upstream wharf has been affected by climate change and more frequent flooding resulting in recurrent damage. The renewed wharf has been resurfaced with concrete and wood inserts, materials that will better withstand spring freshets and flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.