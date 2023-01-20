Highway 40 eastbound will be closed all weekend long in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue for repairs to the des Pins Road overpass.
The ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable announced that starting Friday just before midnight and right through until 5:00 Monday morning, the highway will be closed for repairs between des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard and des Pins Road.
Drivers will be directed onto the service road, and they should be prepared for slowdowns.
