The Highway 20 overpass at Dorval circle reopened last Thursday.
The eastbound lanes and all three Westbound lanes on Highway 20 are open as well.
According to the Quebec Ministry of Transport (MTQ) — Highway 520 westbound at Exit 1-E is expected to remain closed until the end of May as construction is ongoing for the Dorval Interchange redevelopment project.
The MTQ advised that partial night closures are to be expected on Highway 20 in the coming weeks.
This past Monday, two of the three lanes at the Dorval roundabout reopened as well.
Public transport travelers will soon be able to walk through the existing crosswalk under the west bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.