Residents and their families have reached a $5.5 million settlement with the Herron Residence management in a class action lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Barbara Schneider whose mother Mary Schneider (93) died while residing at the Herron last April. It alleged inhumane and degrading maltreatment resulting from the management’s failure to ensure continued and adequate care.
Lawyer Arthur Wechsler, representing the plaintiffs, confirmed that the agreement was signed with Groupe Katasa representatives Wednesday morning.
Surviving residents who were living at the long-term care facility during the first wave of COVID, the estates of deceased residents and the next of kin of the deceased will share the settlement amount. Eligible parties to the class action are expected to receive payment by the end of 2021.
The settlement is pending a judge’s authorization of the agreement. A date is scheduled before a Quebec Superior Court judge on April 30.
The 47 deaths that occurred at the Herron is at the centre of a coroner’s inquest which has been delayed at the request of the Herron owners to fall 2021 as they are waiting to see if they will be facing criminal charges.
Investigations are still in progress by the regional health authority (CIUSSS) as well as the Montreal police (SPVM).
Groupe Katasa is no longer the owners of the Herron Residence but still runs six other residences for the elderly in Quebec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.