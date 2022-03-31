The SPVM has announced that police arrested a heavily-armed drug trafficking suspect Wednesday at a residence in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
The 50-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in court after officers supported by a SWAT team executed warrants on a vehicle and on the suspect’s residence on Lake St. in DDO.
Police seized three 9-mm pistols, ammunition clips, a machine gun, 42 kilograms of contraband cannabis with an estimated value of $100,000, methamphetamine and Viagra tablets as well as $7,000 in cash.
A second suspect arrested at the scene — a 72-year-old male — is also facing charges of illegal weapons possession and drug trafficking.
Police said they were led to the residence by a tip received from the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.