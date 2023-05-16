The youth arrested after tearing down and burning Israeli flags outside DDO’s Hebrew Foundation School, last month, has been sentenced, and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs is disappointed, saying the sentencing doesn’t send a strong enough message.
The 16-year-old, who posted video of his crimes to his own Instagram post, bragging about his actions, appeared in Quebec Court – Youth Division on Monday, pleading guilty to arson (he’d been arrested on suspicion of arson, mischief, and theft).
He was sentence of one-year probation with conditions that impose protections for both the school and the Jewish community.
The police originally did not refer to the incident as a hate crime. A news release from the CIJA expresses concern that the sentence “did not sufficiently consider the hateful motivation behind (the youth’s) actions nor the magnitude of the incident’s impact on the community.”
The incident happened on Yom Ha’Atzmaut – the 75th anniversary of Israel’s Independence.
The youth wrote in his Instagram post “on rien contre ls juifs, les juifs son nos frere de religion mais on aime pas les zionist” (sic). In English: “we have nothing against Jews; Jews are our brothers in religion, but we don’t like Zionists.”
But Eta Yudin, CIJA’s Quebec Vice President, said “when anti-Zionism is used as a guise to target and intimidate Jews in Canada, that is antisemitism. A connection to Israel is an integral part of Canadian Jewish identity and those who import the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, using it to single out and attack Canadian Jews, are engaging in antisemitism.”
Yudin says the judicial system needs to understand that, saying the sentencing “underscores why we have requested that specially trained prosecutors, equipped with thorough guidelines, be assigned to handle hate crime cases.”
At a time when antisemitic incidents are on the rise, Yudin is concerned that the sentence will do nothing to either deter other similar incidents.
Federation CJA President and CEO Yair Szlak echoed Yudin’s concerns, saying “targeting of local Jewish institutions by those pushing an anti-Israel agenda is not acceptable. Schools are meant to be safe places for our children to learn and should never be used to showcase hate or to import a foreign conflict.” The court should have a sent a stronger message that “acts of antisemitism are motivated by hate and the courts will respond accordingly.”
