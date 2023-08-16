Héma-Québec is only 25 years old, created in the wake of the tainted blood scandal that rocked the Canadian Red Cross. Aside from the mobile, pop-up-style blood donor clinics, the organization also has several “centres fixes,” throughout Quebec where donors can make an appointment to give blood, plasma, platelets, and more.
The Globule Blood Donor Centre in Kirkland opened two and half years ago, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Héma-Québec is working hard to make it known, because it is the only one on the West Island, but Héma-Québec spokesperson Patrice Lavoie says that many still think that it serves only Kirkland. So last Thursday they held an open-house event to publicize the clinic, and the need for donations.
“Many Quebecers are on vacation right now,” says Lavoie, “but the need for blood donations doesn’t take a vacation.”
The event was an opportunity for regular donors to walk in and donate without an appointment, but also to demystify the donation process, and encourage those who might never have donated to do so. All of the West Island mayors were on hand for the event, to highlight the Kirkland clinic’s importance to the wider community.
Remy Gauthier, who lives in Valleyfield, makes a regular stop at the clinic when he visits his girlfriend. “It’s part of my routine,” he says. “I started giving because it’s an easy way to help others,” he tells The Suburban. “I’m healthy, I’m young. It’s not a problem for me to give blood or plasma.”
Plasma is the liquid portion of blood, used in manufacturing medication for immune deficiency, hemophilia, and other conditions. It’s as easy as donating blood, Lavoie explains. It’s a longer process, but people can donate plasma more often than they can donate blood.
Héma-Québec CEO Nathalie Fagnan, who also highlighted the constant need for donors, paid special homage to donor Robert Gervais who has given blood a record 1,015 times. He started donating after his son died 36 years ago. Because of the tainted blood scandal his son could not get the blood transfusion he needed. Gervais says he wants to make sure that never happens again.
