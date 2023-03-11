Moving into the home of a hockey hero might just be a bit more affordable. Perhaps as a reflection of the current downturn in the real estate market, the price of the Île Bizard home that had once belonged to Guy Lafleur has come down.
The Habs legend died last April from lung cancer. Soon after, his widow, Lise, put the 21,000 square foot home up for sale. The original asking price was $2.5 million. Last winter she took the house off the market. But it is back up for sale, listed for just under $1.7 million.
It is a “Plantation style” home, inspired by a house the Lafleurs had seen on a trip to Mississippi. The Centris real estate website describes it as having been “designed and maintained with love by the actual owner.” There are three bedrooms, a six-car driveway, a separate two-car garage, an inground pool in the back, and a helipad (Lafleur was a licensed helicopter pilot).
The Lafleurs lived in the house for upwards of twenty-six years. When she first announced that the house was for sale Lise talked about how she needed to move on, how hard it would be to stay in the house without him, surrounded by his memories.
