Gunshots fired in Fairview parking lot

Gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Fairview mall Sunday night in what police say appears to be a drive-by shooting.
Police received a 911 call at 10:30 p.m.
According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, no suspect persons, victims or vehicles were located at the scene when police arrived, however they did find a projectile impact on a vehicle and a shell casing on the ground.
Crime scene investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit were deployed to the scene in order to determine the events leading to the gunfire.
"It appears that a suspect vehicle approached another vehicle before firing in its direction and then the two vehicles fled before the arrival of police officers," Chèvrefils said.
Montreal police Sergeant Emmanuel Anglade has expressed his concerns regarding the rise in illegal weapons in the city with over a dozen shootings that have occurred this month alone.
