Ground broken on Pierrefonds-Roxboro aquatic facility

Last month Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante held a joint news conference to announce the borough’s future aquatic complex. Beis said, at the time, that construction would begin this fall. Sure enough, last week the borough held a groundbreaking ceremony.
Beis was, of course, present, along with members of council. The borough followed up later that evening with a public consultation sesseion.
The company that got the contract for the project – Tisseur Inc. – has begun work on the facility in a former parking lot adjacent to borough hall. The fully equipped aquatic centre will serve Pierrefonds-Roxboro and the Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève borough.
The centre, which the borough says is the first of its kind on the West Island, and is supposed to be a sustainable development, should be ready for the spring-summer season of 2026.
