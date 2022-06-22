The writ has yet to be dropped, of course, but the province is clearly in election mode notwithstanding. Or should that be “in Notwithstanding Election mode”? Liberal MNA Greg Kelley officially accepted the candidacy for the Jacques-Cartier riding in a nomination ceremony held at Fritz Farm in Baie-D’Urfé. He handily won the position in the last election after his father, Geoff Kelley, retired after holding the riding for 24 years.
Jacques-Cartier is one of the few Anglophone-majority ridings in the province, encompassing the West Island communities of Baie-D’Urfé, Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, and Senneville. Since 1939, apart from a brief moment when the Equality Party’s Neil Cameron led the riding, Jacques-Cartier has been a Liberal stronghold.
During the early days of the pandemic lockdown, Kelley married fellow Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy, who currently holds the St. Laurent riding.
Kelley was the Official Opposition critic for Indigenous Affairs, and Cybersecurity and Digital Technology.
