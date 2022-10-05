Golf Dorval now a protected green space

There are now nine golf courses in and around the Greater Montreal area that are protected as greenspace by a recently amended règlement de contrôle intérimaire (RCI), or an interim control bylaw. The three newest golf courses to be brought under the regulation include Golf Dorval.
The course has been around since 1982. Over a period of four years it had doubled in size from 18 holes to 36, but then, in 2007, it was cut back down to 18 holes with the expansion of Trudeau International Airport.
The new regulation will hopefully prevent something like that occurring again. It would certainly prevent the course from suffering the fate of the Dorval Municipal course, which closed in 2015 after Aéroports de Montreal ended that club’s lease.
The goal of the amended RCI is indeed the expansion, protection, and “renaturalization” of green spaces in the city. The original bylaw dates back to 2010, and will remain in effect, with revisions, for the next two decades.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is also the President of the Montreal Metropolitan Commission, which is behind the initiative. She says the city’s environmental goals depend on this kind of “ecological restoration.”
The two other golf courses added to the current list of those protected by the bylaw are Club de Golf Boucherville and Golf Ste-Rose. They, along with Dorval, join Candiac, Beloeil, Chambly municipal, Mascouche, Rosemère, and Le Boisé golf club in Terrebonne.
Dorval Mayor Marc Doret could not be happier.
Last year the city “decided to make of Golf Dorval something more than just a golf course,” expanding its role in the community to “a public urban green space that could be used throughout the year for seasonal activities.”
The golf course is home to many species of wildlife – birds, coyotes, raccoons, and foxes – and of course green life. This initiative by the CMM, says, Doret, bolsters the City of Dorval’s own plans for the future of the area, “one of the last of its kind in our municipality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.