GoFundMe set up for slain woman's family

A community shocked by tragedy is coming together for the family of Robyn-Krystle O’Reilly. The Pierrefonds woman was found dead, last week. Her body was found in the truck of a car. Her husband charged with first degree murder.
The couple’s two children are now in the care of Tara O’Reilly, Robyn’s mother. In the days since the tragedy unfolded, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help her raise her grandchildren.
The fundraiser, set up by family friend Kate Morris, has at last check raised nearly $44,000.
Morris describes O’Reilly as “a beautiful, loving, caring, and hard working mom who dedicated her life to her children and family.” She called the incident “an unimaginable criminal tragic event,” leaving Tara “to now survive her life without her only daughter and now help raise her grandchildren.”
The goal is to raise enough money to pay for funeral and memorial expenses, as well as for long term medical care for the family, education, and other financial support for “a mother who just lost her reason for life the moment her daughter’s life was taken from her.”
O’Reilly’s body was found last Saturday in Drummondville in the truck of a vehicle. Her husband, who was found behind the wheel of the car, was arrested at the scene.
