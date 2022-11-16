Another new development project is slated for the West Island, and residents have mixed feelings about it.
This one is slated for the recently purchased Elm Street Plaza at 275 Elm in Beaconsfield.
The strip mall, which dates back to 1978, went up for sale a little over a year ago, and was recently purchased for over $9 million.
The property is zoned for commercial use, and so far there has been no official request for a change. Industry insiders say a hybrid condo-commercial project would be of benefit to residents who want to stay in the neighbourhood, but who might be thinking of selling their houses and moving into smaller dwellings. Still others were skittish about yet another new development, citing possible traffic issues. And several merchants had expressed hope that the commercial zoning would be preserved.
Developers presented plans for a mixed-use project to residents at Beaconsfield United Church for a public consultation. residents can voice their support or objection to the project before developers present an official submission to the city.
If plans are approved, commercial space would be retained on the ground floor. There would be 14 3-storey townhouses, plus 138 units, and space for up to 211 vehicles inside and outside, along with up to 30 bikes.
There has been no comment, thus far, on the proposed project from either Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle or any city councillors.
