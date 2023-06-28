West Island commuters already have traffic issues to contend with, but they’re about to get more.
The Quebec Transport Ministry says several repairs need to be done on westbound Highway 20, and they’ve had to close Exit 53 leading to Sources Blvd north. That closure will remain in effect virtually all summer – until the end of August.
The exit was closed last Sunday, and is expected to remain closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday, August 30.
The ministry says they will be making repairs to lighting, beams, joints, and guardrails. They will also be repaving parts of the asphalt. The repairs are part of what the ministry refers to as the Sources interchange rehabilitation project.
Marked detours will take drivers to Blvd St. Jean. Motorists should expect more closures related to the project throughout the summer.
