From June 30 to July 16, there will be major construction work taking place on Saint-Jean Boulevard. Énergir is going to be working between Holiday Avenue and Hymus Boulevard.
To complete the job, about two lanes on Saint-Jean Boulevard are going to close in each direction. The ramp from Holiday Avenue East to Saint-Jean Boulevard South will be shutdown. A closure of one Southbound lane on Saint-Jean Boulevard and three North bound lanes will also follow.
The good news is that Énergir is only going to be working from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, so access to the lanes on Saint-Jean Boulevard will be restored in time for rush hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.