For the past six years, families in the off-island town of Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot have been able to enjoy movies under the stars, during the summer, in both languages. But this summer, says the town’s Mayor, Bill 96 has put a stop to that. At least for part of the community.
The movies will only be shown in one language this year – French – much to the dismay of English-speaking residents.
There are about 4,000 Anglophone residents in the town of about 12,000.
The movies announced include such titles as Chat Potté (Puss in Boots), Détestable Moi 3 (Despicable Me 3), and Lyle le crocodile (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile).
One resident caused a bit of a firestorm on the city’s Facebook post about Raya et le dernier dragon (Raya and the Last Dragon) by commenting “Vous vivez au Québec, vous savez, l’Ontario n’est pas très loin” (You live in Quebec, you know, Ontario isn’t very far.)
Responding to complaints by some English-speaking residents, a city representative responded, in French, that they are bound by Bill 96, enacted last year by the Coalition Avenir Québec government to bolster the French language charter, that even city events like the movies in the park have to comply with the law.
Mayor Danie Deschênes, however, is just as dismayed as residents are. However if the city goes against the law they could face a $30,000 fine.
The mayor says she still hopes the city can find a way to offer the movies in both languages.
