Quebec police forces will closely monitor a new convoy of protesters from Ottawa headed for La Fontaine Park in Montreal on Saturday in the name of “freedom” opposing Bill 15.
"Our officers are ready to intervene if traffic issues or overflows related to the gathering should take place on our territory," the SPVM declared in a statement.
The convoy was organized by Freedom Fighters Canada, “The Unifiers“ and a man apparently from St-Eustache who simply identifies as "Yan" on social networks. The two named groups originated in Ontario, both opposing previous and ongoing health and safety measures in relation to COVID-19.
According to their social media pages, the Freedom Fighters and The Unifiers decided to travel to La Fontaine Park to support the opposition to Bill 15 that was unanimously adopted last week at the National Assembly.
Under Bill 15, a law on youth protection, the interest of the child must always take precedence over any other consideration, even that of his parents. The law was adopted among other reasons, to avoid another tragedy like the one of the seven-year-old girl from Granby who died in extremely disturbing circumstances following reports that were made to Quebec youth protection authorities the same year.
Following that event Premier Francois Legault announced the launch of a public inquiry to determine the probable causes of her death and make recommendations to avoid similar deaths which eventually contributed to the passing of Bill 15.
It is unclear exactly why the groups along with "Yan" wish to demonstrate in opposition to Bill 15 as they have refused to respond to "mainstream" media requests for comment.
