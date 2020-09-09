Francis Scarpallegia launches 4th annual Youth Council

Francis Scarpallegia MNA, leads a youth council group each year since the introduction of the initiative by the federal government and intends to keep the dialogue going this year, by going virtual.
Launched in 2016, the Prime Minister’s Youth Council is a group of young Canadians who provide non-partisan advice to the Prime Minister and the Government of Canada on subjects that are important to Canadians. The Prime Minister’s Youth Council serves as a mechanism to support the dialogue between youth and their government.
Participating MNA's, MPP's and MHA's across the country lead the initiative in their areas on the ground. The initiative is not an obligation imposed by the federal government, rather it is a highly encouraged.
Considering issues that directly affect youth is important to Scarpallegia.
"Listening and learning about how government policies affect their lives is important. The ability to exchange on ideas is fundamental to democracy." he said to The Suburban.
Scarpallegia's group, in previous years, would form a round table several times a year to discuss matters of importance to them, their friends and their families. The meetings would last up to 4 hours.
Determined to keep the dialogue alive, Scarpallegia's office reached out to local schools, businesses and community contacts with the aim to spread the message to young people that the council will prevail this year, only this time, in an online format.
"Throughout these exchanges, I gain an appreciation for the way youth view the world and they gain a deeper appreciation for the value of democracy." Scarpallegia told The Suburban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.