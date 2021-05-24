Three weeks ago, a Pointe-Claire resident named Robin Grace was walking with her family along the River in the West Island. At one point, her husband noticed a decapitated cat in the water. Quickly, they called public security and moved on.
But the very next week, Grace decided to go back to make sure the animal was removed. That’s when she discovered another beheaded cat treated . Before long, about four different cats were found to be decapitated.
Once Grace took her story to the Facebook group “Lost & Found Pets of the West Island”, she learned troubling news. In her part of the West Island, there has been an increase of missing cats. Some people who commented thought it was possibly a fox that was responsible. However, Grace remains skeptical of that.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant has been in contact with Grace and reported the situation is under investigation.
