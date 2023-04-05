Former West Islander, brother of slain woman, dies in cycling accident

In almost 45 years, John Allore had never given up on his sister.
The West Island-born Theresa Allore was last seen on November 3, 1978. At the time she was a student at Champlain College in Lennoxville. Five months later her body was discovered in Compton in the Eastern Townships. Her murder was never solved.
But over the years her brother, who was 14 at the time of Theresa’s death, had become know in the media, especially in Montreal, talking about Theresa’s death, hoping to never let the case go cold. He remained determined to solve her murder right up until the day he died himself, just last Thursday.
Allore had been living in Carrboro, North Carolina. Thursday morning he was struck and killed by a motorist while cycling near his home. 26-year-old Karen Denisse Maldonado was charged in Allore’s death, although she did not leave the scene of the accident, and had even called 911.
Allore’s story was to air on an episode of Global’s Crime Beat the day after his untimely death. He was also scheduled to come back to Canada to work on a documentary about his sister’s murder.
Theresa attended Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School, graduating in 1976 before moving on to Vanier College.
Allore had a blog dedicated to his sister’s case, as well as a podcast, both called Who Killed Theresa?. And last year he published a book, with journalist Patricia Pearson, called Wish You Were Here: A Murdered Girl, a Brother’s Quest and the Hunt for a Canadian Serial Killer.
Allore was 59.
