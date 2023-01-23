A former lawyer and hockey coach has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography, and to voyeurism, and has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.
The charges stem from a 2018 incident in which Samuel Beaugé-Malenfant, 29, of Roxboro, had used a spy camera – hidden in a clock radio in his bathroom – to video three young boys using the facility in his chalet. The boys and their parents had been invited by Beaugé-Malenfant to the chalet in Orford.
It was the boys’ parents who made the discovery, confronted Beaugé-Malenfant, and called police. He originally faced more than 30 charges, including sexual contact with a minor under 16. However, many of the charges were dismissed because the judge in the case, Érick Vanchestein, said a police search of the accused’s computer and cellphone violated his rights.
Beaugé-Malenfant had asked for a 90-day sentence to be served on weekends, even though a child pornography conviction carries with it a mandatory sentence of one year. Beaugé-Malenfant is challenging the constitutionality of the sentence.
The prosecutor had originally asked for a 30-month sentence due to the consequences of the crimes on the victims. While Vanchestein admits that Beaugé-Malenfant is considered a risk of reoffending, he deemed “the positive path he has been on since his arrest to be favourable,” and that “the judicial process has had a significant dissuasive affect on him.”
After serving his sentence, Beaugé-Malenfant will be on three years’ probation, will have to seek therapy as required by his probation officer, and will have to put in 150 hours of community service.
