A former West Island businessman who pleaded guilty to defrauding three victims out of tens of thousands of dollars has been sentenced to community service.
Sheldon Ludwick’s crimes date back to 2018. The 63-year-old, dubbed the “Casanova of Montreal,” would approach victims pretending to be interested in a relationship, a business partnership, and even claiming to be a life coach.
Crown prosecutor Me. Sandra Tremblay presented the case at the Montreal courthouse last Thursday.
Ludwick met his first victim, Ruth Dubrofsky, at a café, claiming to be an addictions counsellor. He managed to dupe her out of $7000. He gained her confidence, Dubrofsky said, by playing on her vulnerability, making her believe his intentions were based love, respect, and honour.
In another case Ludwick passed himself off a businessman, telling a photographer he was looking for an investor, convincing that victim to give him several thousand dollars.
And a third victim, Isabelle Hardy, met Ludwick while looking for work. He allegedly hired her to work for a clothing company and convinced her to become a partner in an addictions counselling enterprise, and lied about fundraising for cancer research.
There are, apparently, several other victims who declined to go to police.
Ludwick, who was a DDO resident but now lives in Ontario, is a one-time co-owner of the Verdun Dragons hockey team, and had once been involved with the Cote Saint-Luc Avengers Midget AAA baseball team.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud of more than $17,000. The case would otherwise have been pushed back to next year due to courtroom delays.
The crown and defense lawyer Me. Stephanie Basso agreed to a sentence of 200 hours of community service plus 3 years’ probation.
The story is the subject of a true crime podcast, Le Casanova de Montréal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.