If you’ve ever been on a plane and thought to yourself “I’ll bet I could fly it better,” now is your chance to find out if you can.
Trudeau Airport now has a new flight simulator that actually puts you at the controls of an Airbus 320.
For $100 to $350, enthusiasts can get their hands on the controls of an actual cockpit, like real pilots who might need to brush up on their skills. You don’t fly solo, though. The experience does come with a co-pilot, and takes you through every step of a simulated flight. And you can “take off” and “land” at the airport of your choice.
There are three experiences to choose from – the Discovery Package, the Duo Package, or Fear of Flying Therapy, in which you “overcome your fear of flying and feel confident in the air.”
The simulator comes from a company called AviaSim, founded in France in 2012. “For our 10-year anniversary,” the company’s website proudly declares, “we’re excited to lay our suitcases down in Montreal.” The simulator at Dorval is their first in North America.
