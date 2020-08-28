Flags at half-mast in Beaconsfield to honour Al Gardner

The city of Beaconsfield flew their flags at half-mast to honour the passing of District 6 councillor Al Gardner, who passed away last Tuesday at the age of 72 in his home.
Prior to being a councillor, the affable Gardner was the president of the Beaconsfield Citizens’ Association (BCA) and was known for helping those in the community in need.
District 3 councillor Robert Mercuri said of his colleague that Gardner was extremely “diligent and thorough” in his work for his constituents and the city at large, stating “often when we thought an issue was covered, Al would have one more angle to bring to the debate. I can’t help but smile. You could always trust Al to bring to the table that one extra nugget of an idea.”
District 2 councillor Karen Messier described Garner as “a kind, thoughtful, caring, generous, and compassionate individual. We shared a love of dogs and he was always a willing contributor and hard-working volunteer at the annual Beaconsfield Pet Fair.
“Our city has lost an exceptional and devoted representative. He worked tirelessly for his constituents and his city,” Messier posted.
The city noted that more information about how to honour Gardner properly will be released soon.
