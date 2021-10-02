An investigation is taking place by Montreal police in the Lachine borough after bullet holes were discovered on five trucks on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 7:15 a.m. The caller reported that holes were discovered on several trucks parked in an industrial parking lot near the corner of 32nd Avenue and Joseph Dubreuil Street .
No injuries were reported and no suspects have been apprehended.
On site, officers discovered shell casings on the ground and investigated the bullet holes in the vehicles.
According to reports, the five trucks belonged to different companies and the shots would have been fired between 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday.
A parameter was set up around the parking lot on Saturday while police investigated the crime.
