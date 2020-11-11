Montreal’s first West Island drop-in shelter is set to open on December 1st, 2020 and will remain operational until March 31, 2021. The shelter will be open 7 days a week from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. It will welcome people who are struggling with homelessness and residential instability during the winter season.
AJOI director, Tania Charron alongside AJOI coordinator, Caroline Turpin-Emond, worked diligently to get the project approved by the city and are very pleased with this first step of acknowledgment of the need to address homelessness in the West Island.
For several years now, the need for emergency accommodation has been a dire issue in the West Island of Montreal.
City councilor Benoit Langevin, former AJOI executive director and co-founder, has for years advocated the importance of opening a shelter for the homeless in Montreal’s West Island. While the West Island population represents 14% of Montreal’s population; the number of social and community housing units represents only 4% of all social and community housing in the greater Montreal area.
Two locations are currently under consideration for the shelter’s first West Island location, one in Lachine and the other in Pierrefonds. The official location will be decided on early this week and the preparations for opening will begin immediately upon possession of the local.
As winter weather has already arrived, the team at AJOI and Ricochet are determined to get the shelter open by December 1st regardless of the short timeline to accomplish their project.
