The Uplift Canada Foundation is launching its first clothing collection in Montreal's West Island on Saturday, April 23. Uplift Canada is a youth-led, registered non-profit organization that up-cycles donated clothing, and directly relocates them to local shelters in the area making giving easy and enabling local residents to connect and uplift others in their community.
The collected items will benefit several community organizations including the Native Woman’s Shelter, Open Door, Resilience Montreal, Montreal Solidarity Supply, Chez Doris, Dans la Rue and Milton-Parc.
“We were operating in BC for the last year starting January 2021 onward. In January 2022 we decided to expand to Quebec,” Zoey Victoria Purvis, Public Relations Consultant for Uplift Canada Foundation told The Suburban. “We are doing our best to establish ourselves here in Quebec by reaching out to media outlets and social media.”
On the 1st day of every month, the UpLift Canada team announces its Monthly Pick, that details which location/city the association will be accepting donations from that month. On the last Saturday of every month, UpLift Canada’s team of volunteers pick up clothing donations from participants’ doorsteps. They sort and organize the donations, getting them folded and ready for Sunday drop-off day.
The group asks for specific items each month “to ensure that our giving is intentional”. Each month, an 'Accepted Items List', coordinated with local shelters to answer to their specific needs is posted online. “We speak to shelters to make sure we only give them what is on their wish list,” Purvis explained.
In 2021, The Uplift Canada Foundation was able to save 5446.7 lbs of clothing.“By up-cycling clothing donations and ultimately supporting the circular economy, UpLift Canada is alleviating the environmental damage being caused by clothing waste in landfills, and instead repurposing these items into a usable resource to those in need. We are working towards sustainable, tangible change - get involved today,” Uplift Canada Founder Maggie Larocque said.
“We aim to foster equitable relationships with the shelters and citizens we collaborate with,” Larocque said.
To participate, West Islanders must provide their home address on upliftcanadafoundation.org. Volunteers will circulate from home to home on Saturday between 9:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. to pick up the items from residents' door steps.
