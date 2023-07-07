The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) is at the scene of a fire in the town of Baie D'Urfé. Calls came in to 911 just around 2:10 pm on Friday afternoon about an explosion.
The fire is at an industrial building at the corner of Clark-Graham and Firing. 50 firefighters are on the scene at present.
The explosions appears to have been inside the ventilation system and reactors unit on the roof of the two-storey building. The fire was still burning out of control around 3:30 pm. The building has been evacuated, and there are no reports of injuries.
The fire department could not confirm the name of the business or businesses, but they appear to be closed.
A thick tower of black smoke is visible at a distance. SIM Section Chief Robert Rousseau tells the Suburban that the hazardous materials team is on site, and they did call in the assistance of Environment Quebec, but he says there is no threat to the environment, or any risk posed by hazardous materials.
