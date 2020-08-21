A fire erupted in a 4th floor kitchen at 150 Dorval Avenue, a large residential two-building apartment complex.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 2:26 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The fire was contained to the apartment in which it erupted, however at 3:30 p.m. Gaz Metro arrived on site.
Several firetrucks and over 60 firefighters arrived on site in the first 40 minutes following the initial call.
Police set up a perimeter from Lakeshore rd. to Dawson Avenue blocking entrance to the area on both ends.
The two buildings were evacuated swiftly.
Two tenants were brought out into ambulances and taken to hospital to receive medical attention.
"We received a call for a stove fire at 2:26 p.m., we responded in large numbers as is protocol for large buildings." Daniel Girard, Spokesperson for the Montreal Fire department.
