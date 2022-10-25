In February of 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, 86-year-old Candida Macarine was found dead on the floor of the Emergency Room at the Lakeshore General Hospital. And while there has already been a coroner’s inquest into her death, her family is calling for another investigation, saying the first one left their questions unanswered.
In the original report, Quebec coroner Amélie Lavigne concluded that negligence and abandonment had not played a part in Macarine’s death, that the woman had died from heart failure.
However, according to Macarine’s family, at least a half hour, and perhaps even up to three hours, had elapsed before Macarine was found, even though staff were supposed to check on her every 15 minutes. And that is despite both audio and visual alarms.
The family, who are Filipino, also suspect that race may have played a role in her death. They have received the support of Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRAAR) in drafting a letter to Quebec’s chief coroner’s office asking him to reopen an investigation into their mother’s death. “The family and CRARR have serious and legitimate reasons to believe,” the letter says, “that the report made by coroner Lavigne contains major omissions of crucial and pertinent evidence.”
