Eyewitness account of fatal car crash in Lachine

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Generally cloudy. High around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.