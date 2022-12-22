Eyewitness account of fatal car crash in Lachine

An eyewitness has approached The Suburban to give his account of the car crash in Lachine that killed a 58-year-old man on Monday.
The accident occurred around 4:00 Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Galeries Lachine. The witness, who asked that he not be identified, was at the self-service cash inside Maxi when he heard what sounded like an explosion. “In fact, I really thought it was bomb or a gas explosion.” A cloud of smoke, dust, and debris came in a wave from the front of the store.
A Tesla, driven by a 76-year-old man who was treated for shock, had collided with a blue car, which appeared to be double parked, with its hazard lights flashing outside the Pharmaprix.
The impact was enough to send the blue car into the mall entrance doors adjacent to the Maxi. The Tesla careened through the front of the store.
The victim lay on the ground, while CPR was being performed on the man. Then, according to the witness, a woman ran out with a defibrillator. This was minutes before emergency crews arrived.
The police were quoted as saying that the incident seemed to be a “sad accident.” But the witness speculates that the Tesla must have been going quite fast when it impacted the other car. The investigation is ongoing.
“People double park outside the Pharmaprix all the time,” the witness said. “As do I. But I’ll think twice about that in the future.”
