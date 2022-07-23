Tragedy struck in the City of Dorval on Friday morning.
Paramedics and firefighters were called to Polymer Source on Avro Street where an explosion killed one and injured at least three others. A call to 911 was placed around 11:30. One man, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. Of the others injured in the explosion, two were sent to hospital.
According to their website, Polymer Source is “a leading supplier of high-quality polymers and bio-polymers for academic and pharmaceutical and industrial research.” Their Dorval facility, where the company’s been since 2002, includes chemical labs and chemical warehouses.
Inspectors from the CNESST, Quebec’s labour safety board, are still collecting information at the site. But so far there’s been no word of an official investigation. For now chemical processing has been halted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.