ER at LGH a "ticking time bomb" : report

On the same day that Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced measures aimed at easing the growing pressure in the province’s emergency rooms, a report was released into the issues plaguing the Lakeshore General Hospital.
The report, tabled by Marie Boucher, an independent mediator with Conseil GDF, referred to the staffing issues at the LGH, and resulting ER overcrowding as “a ticking time bomb.” The 317-page report goes on to warn that “the consequences of this for both the clientele and the health professionals is extremely worrisome.”
Of course, overcrowding is a problem in emergency rooms across the province. But this comes at a particularly troubling time for the LGH. Just last week the family of an 86-year-old woman who died alone on the floor of the ER in 2021 has asked for a second investigation into her death.
Boucher was called in last spring to mediate the stalemate between hospital management and the nurses’ union.
Currently, capacity at the LGH emergency room is around 140%. More than half the jobs are vacant; union leader Kristina Hoare said they would need at least another 30 full-time nurses. Equipment is either lacking or non-functioning.
The report called for the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal to step in. A spokesperson for the West Island health authority said that a committee has been formed to try to find solutions.
