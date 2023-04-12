The climate action group Mères au front presented a chair to Pointe-Claire council last week. Not a new chair for a sitting councillor, but a recycled chair, painted and decorated by schoolchildren, as a symbol of the voiceless in the fight against climate change.
Mères au front is a group of environmental activists made up of moms fighting for a better future for their children – the next generation. There are several such presentations in the works. Each “Chaise des générations” is an art piece. The one that was presented to Pointe-Claire council was painted and decorated by grade 4 students from École primaire Pointe-Claire on Douglas Shand Avenue. The hope, says Sandra Maki of Mères au front in an email to The Suburban, is that the chair will sit in the city council room to symbolize the “inclusion of children and future generations” to the table.
Dorval mom Nathalie Ainsley brought the idea of the “Chaise des générations” to Mères au front. She admits that she “stole” the idea from Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand – with his blessing, of course. Last year he brought a recycled chair, also decorated by schoolchildren, into his council chamber. Ainsley thought it was a great idea that deserved to be shared.
There are now around 100 such chairs that have either already been installed, or will be, in up to 30 cities all over the province. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has already been approached to have a chair installed in the City of Montreal council chamber. As reported in The Suburban last year, the Cote des Neiges-NDG borough already has one. The one presented to Pointe-Claire is the first one on the West Island.
Ainsley says there will be a chair delivered to Dorval council in September, with plans to approach the councils of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Vaudreuil, Ile Bizard, Ile Perrot, and Pincourt.
Maki points out that Pointe Claire Council has been divided, in the past, on environmental issues, including the protection of green spaces like the Fairview Forest. “With the climate emergency that we are facing,” says Maki, “it is imperative that actions are taken at the municipal level to protect and enlarge natural spaces.” The presence of a chaise des générations is meant to remind leaders that the decisions they make – or don’t make – regarding the environment have an impact on future generations.
