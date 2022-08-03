Endangered Stories chronicles West Island history

DAN LAXER
FYi
All historical roads lead to Pointe Claire, as far as Jason Bolanis is concerned.
Bolanis is a West Island filmmaker, the writer, producer, and host of a series of short videos called Endangered Stories, chronicling little known episodes of West Island history, specifically, so far, Pointe Claire.
“I spent the 80s in Dollard, the 90s in Kirkland. Then I skipped out, as most West Islanders do. And then when it was time to raise a family I came back to the West Island.” He makes his living shooting corporate and marketing content. Endangered Stories is a labour of love.
“It usually starts out with me hearing about something,” he explains. “Let’s say the Pointe Claire Plaza – or the Pointe Claire Shopping Centre, as it used to be called. Someone mentioned that this was the second-oldest mall in Canada, and I thought ‘no, that can’t be.’” He became fascinated by what St. John’s and Pointe Claire looked like in the 1950s, and earlier.
The Baby Boomers know about those years, Bolanis says, but no one has ever asks them. But he found that they love to talk about it. “They’re like Expo ‘67 stories,” he says. “Or stories about Steinberg’s. When I mention Steinberg’s to somebody, they say ‘Oh, Steinbergs!’ But it was just a grocery store. What’s with the reaction?”
He has done videos on McGill’s Roddick Gates and their connection to Pointe Claire, on the town’s water tower, the rougher side of Valois in the 1950s, and the site of the Willow Bank mansion.
He doesn’t have a favourite, although there is a story he has been working on for four years, about an ice cream shop that was open in the 1950s. “It’s getting harder and harder to find people who remember this place because they closed down when the boomers were just entering their teen years.” He says he feels attached to this one “because it doesn’t represent just one place for this specific generation, it represents any place for any generation that doesn’t exist anymore, but you’ve got great memories of it.”
He calls them Endangered Stories because once these people are gone, there will be no one left to tell them.
You can find Endangered Stories on Facebook.
