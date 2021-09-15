Thie riding of Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle is located on the East side of the West Island. It covers a portion of the former ridings of LaSalle-Émard and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Lachine. A little over 30% of residents in the riding are immigrants and 37% are members of visible minority groups. According to the 2016 census, Spanish, Mandarin and Arabic were some of the mother tongues in the riding aside from English,French and Italian.
The candidates are:
LiberalElected in the 2015 federal election, Anju Dhillon is the first person of South Asian descent to be elected from the province of Quebec. She earned a Bachelors degree at Concordia University in political science and she studied law at the Université de Montréal and is the first Canadian of Sikh denomination to practice law in Quebec. In the 2019 election, voters re-elected Dhillon. She managed to capture nearly 53% of the vote while Bloc Quebecois candidate Jean-Frédéric Vaudry came in second place with 17.1% of the vote.
ConservativeJude Bazelais came to Quebec from Haiti in 2013 and joined the Conservative Party of Canada (PCC). He worked as a chief accountant for two companies in Haiti and now serves as a socio-economic aid officer for the government of Quebec. Bazelais says he wants to be part of the solution and advocate for citizens and that motivated him to enter into a political career.
NDP
Fabiola Ngamaleu Teumeni was born abroad and her parents immigrated to Quebec when she was a child. She says she recognizes the importance of giving back and has worked hard to support everyone in her community. She has been an active member of a number of social initiatives, ranging from the fight against climate change to empowering women and people of color. She is one of the co-founders of the Black Girls Gather: A Book Club program, which works to empower Black girls in Montreal.
Bloc QuébécoisCloé Rose Jenneau is an 18 year old college student studying humanities. She has been involved in her community as a volunteer with multiple organizations. She began to get involved in the political sphere in November 2019, during the federal election campaign. Elected youth representative within Christine Normandin’s team, Member of Parliament for the riding of Saint-Jean, then vice-president of the Montérégie-Ouest regional committee for the Youth Forum of the Bloc Québécois, Cloé wishes to promote the involvement of young people, and especially that of women. Since 2021, she has also worked for the National Youth Committee of the Parti Québécois as an advisor.
People’s Party
Michael Patterson is a communications professional with experience in human resources consulting and internal communications. He says that he wants to lend his expertise towards helping his party leader Maxime Bernier get Canada back on track. He says that his goal is to remove obstacles slowing progress and to always put Canada and Canadians first.
GREEN PARTY Laura Mariani has spearheaded several environmental projects in the community, including a zero-waste challenge, a 10 000 sq.ft. pollinator garden, and a home energy audit kit. She holds engineering degrees (Metallurgical Engineering, Materials) from McGill University as well as professional certificates in Management and Data Analytics for Business.
She favors a science-based strategy focused on innovation in agriculture, steelmaking, cement production, developing a national food waste strategy and passing Right to Repair legislation. She advocates for improved services for Canadians with disabilities, increased funding for research into women’s health issues, and improving access to education.
