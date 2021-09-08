Lac-St-Louis riding encompasses Beaconsfield, Kirkland, Pointe-Claire, Baie-D'Urfé, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the village municipality of Senneville, part of Pierrefonds-Roxboro (southwest of Jacques-Bizard Boulevard) and part of Île-Bizard - Sainte Genevieve southeast of Riviere des Prairies Boulevard and southwest of Jacques-Bizard Boulevard.
Francis Scarpaleggia (Liberal)
Francis Scapaleggia has been the Liberal MP for Lac-Saint-Louis since the 2004 election. He won the most recent election in 2019 with 58.16% of the votes. He is the Chairman of the House of Commons Special Committee on Electoral Reform. He is also the Chair on the House of Commons environmental committee. He was the senior political advisor to Clifford Lincoln, Member of Parliament for the Lachine-Lac-Saint-Louis riding from 1993-1997 and the current riding of Lac-Saint-Louis from 1997-2004.
Throughout his campaign, Scarpaleggia has insisted that it is time for Canadians to have a say in the next steps concerning public health and economic recovery. "I keep my constituents connected to Parliament and translate their issues on a legislative level. In each municipality, I act as a liasion," Scarpaleggia told The Suburban.
Ann Francis (Conservative)
Ann Francis began a Political Science degree at Concordia University before completing her Bachelor Degrees in Civil Law and Common Law at McGill University. Following her career in law, she is presently a financial consultant with a well-known national wealth management firm.As a longtime resident of the West Island's Lac-Saint-Louis riding, Francis and her family are active members of the community involved in various sports and community groups. Ann has served on the board of several non-profit organizations and is involved with building youth leadership.
Jonathan Gray (NDP)
Jonathan Christopher Gray is currently employed as a high school teacher in science and technology at Laval Junior Academy with the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board.
Rémi Lebeuf (Bloc Quebecois)
In 2019, Lebeuf undertook university studies in history at the University of Montreal, before reorienting himself towards communication and political science. The same year, he chose to get involved in politics with the Youth Forum of the Bloc Québécois as regional president of Lanaudière. He is determined to defend Quebec's language and its interests in Ottawa. He is particularly interested in the challenges of the environment, sustainable development and the fight against climate change.
Milan Kona-Mancini (Green Party)
Raised in Beaconsfield, Kona-Mancini is a board member of the Green Coalition, an environmental NGO that focuses on improving public health standards, preserving green space in Montreal and promoting sustainable development and ethical business. He volunteers with the Canadian Wildlife Federation through which he engages youth in environmental issues. He also completed several environmental education work contracts that led him across the landscape of North America.
Afia Lassy (PPC)
Lassy completed her studies in Supply and Logistics Management and is currently working as an analyst in an aerospace company. She also has several years of experience in finance and banking.
