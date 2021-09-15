The riding of Pierrefonds-Dollard includes the city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, the Montreal boroughs of L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève and Pierrefonds-Roxboro. According to the 2016 census, a little over 53% of respondents said English was their mother tongue, while 33.2% said that French is their first language.
The current candidates are:
LiberalSameer Zuberi won the seat in the 2019 election with 56.7% of the vote after Frank Baylis, Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds-Roxboro, announced that he would not run for a second term in 2019. Zuberi was a member of multiple parliamentary committees, including the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Committee on Scrutiny of Regulations and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, from which he stepped down after having travelled for personal reasons to the United States.
As of June 2021, he became a member of the Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs, which is mandated to oversee the management and operations of the Department of Veterans Affairs and other matters referred to it by the House of Commons.
ConservativeTerry Roberts spent twelve years in the Canadian army, was decorated and then began a 25 year civilian career in the engineering and human resources consulting services industry. Roberts created solutions for many of Canada’s principal companies,industries and institutions, including oil and gas, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, mass transit, Provincial and Federal Governments, automotive and banking. Significant local achievements include the creation of an Engineering office in Pointe-Claire, which employs over 300 engineers and designers in the aerospace industry and his commitment to local sports teams supporting their growth and diversity.
NDPManinder Tumbar grew up in Montreal and studied at UQAM in animation and cultural research. She is a volunteer for community and school organizations, mentoring students in French. She wants to build a stronger, fairer and more inclusive community. She believes that with a solution-oriented approach, she can contribute to concrete projects for affordable housing, better public and universal care and a real fight against the climate emergency.
Bloc QuébécoisNadia Bourque has worked in education for 15 years. She has a bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of Quebec in Montreal. Bourque chose education in order to contribute to the development of children and the French language. Independence is the primary reason for her political commitment. She has also been an activist in the Parti Québécois since 2015.
People’s Party Mark Sibthorpe advocates for a transparent approach to politics. He is opposed to vaccine passports and segregation measures. He deplores media censorship and wants to see changes to that effect. He maintains that democracy needs to be at the center of government decision making and that the public should be educated rather than forced by decrees.
