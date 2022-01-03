Elderly woman dead in crash at Lachine canal

An elderly woman died Monday morning in a vehicle collision at the Lachine canal near the LaSalle borough.
According to Montreal police spokesperson, Raphaël Bergeron, a truck traveling northbound on Dollard Avenue collided with the SUV vehicle traveling eastbound on Saint-Patrick Street.
As a result of the impact of the crash, the SUV landed on the ice of the Lachine Canal with its two occupants on board.
First responders removed two septuagenarians, a man and woman, from the vehicle when they arrived. The female occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The male occupant was transported to the hospital with severe injuries.
“The cause of the accident was yet to be determined, while the position of the sun and climatic conditions are avenues that could be considered.” Bergeron said.
Collision investigators are on site in order to determine the circumstances which led to the accident.
