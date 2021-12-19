An elderly man was found unconscious on the ground at Fairview parking lot at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday. According to reports, it appears that the man was hit by a truck and that the vehicle in question was on site when police arrived.
Police officers as well as emergency services were immediately deployed to the scene. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is not yet known, according to police.
Many West Islanders expressed their concerns over social media as there was a heavy police presence, an ambulance and firetrucks as well as a perimeter set up near one of the entrances. Several parents were worried as their children work part time jobs at the mall and do not have access to their phones during working hours.
"The reason for the perimeter is because police are conducting an investigation to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident." SPVM spokesperson, Laurent Gingras, told The Suburban.
Gingras says that the incident is not considered at this time to be of a criminal nature. "We are simply being thorough with our investigation, especially that it involves a senior." he said.
The man's identity has not be revealed as his family will be notified Sunday afternoon.
