Eighth edition of Kirkland in Bloom now open

Kirkland in Bloom is back for it’s eighth edition. The municipal council announced on the city’s website that the contest meant to help beautify the town is now open.
The contest is open to all Kirkland homeowners who are gardening enthusiasts, or who want to be, and who want to show off their gardening and landscaping prowess.
Registration is open until July 15. To enter, residents have to fill out on online form. Then, from July 16 to 23, a photographer will make the rounds, snapping pictures of participating properties. The rules specify front yards only. And entrants cannot make an appointment with the photographer.
The town’s horticultural team and the Kirkland in Bloom organizing committee will come together after that to assess each entry, and the winners will be notified toward the end of the summer.
Four prizes will be awarded by popular vote. Everyone who participates will get a certificate, a participation prize, and an 8 x 10 photograph of their property. Winners will be awarded a trophy, a plaque with a laminate of their garden, and a surprise gift.
