Driver in life-threatening condition after Dorval crash

A man is fighting for his life after a horrendous accident in Dorval, Thursday morning.
The 40-year-old driver, who was alone in his car, was traveling south on Arthur-Fecteau street near Cardinal – right by Trudeau Airport around 6:00 this morning. 911 calls came in soon after.
Witnesses reported seeing the car hit the curb, then rolling before hitting the wall.
Police and witnesses say the car was travelling at a high speed. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.
The man was conscious as he was being transferred to the hospital, but police say his injuries are life-threatening.
