The Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation’s 2nd annual Dragon Boat Race took place last Saturday, August 26, nearly doubling the money raised in last year’s inaugural event. Last year four teams competed, and raised over $40,000 for the foundation. This year 10 teams of over 200 participants got together and raised more than $111,000 for the hospital’s oncology clinic.
“To have more than doubled our participation and our fundraising in only our second year is a tremendous achievement,” says LGH Foundation Managing Director Nathalie Kamel. “The team-building and camaraderie we witnessed were inspirational, and we look forward to seeing even more people participate next year.”
The money raised in this year’s race will help fund the launch of a massage therapy program at the LGH. There are more than 4,400 patients receiving cancer treatment at the hospital. Massage therapy has several physical and mental benefits, alleviating symptoms and side effects of treatment, as well as the psychological effects.
The race was held on the Lachine Canal. Teams included Les Vikings, which was named Best Dressed Team. There were also the Paddling Pirages, Oncoflex-Take 2, Strathmore, JFL/Harbourvest, and this year’s gold medal winners, the West Island Warriors.
