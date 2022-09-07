The Lakeshore General Hospital was a dream brought to fruition with the help of corporate and community involvement even before the facility opened its doors in 1964. Fifty-eight years later, the community is still coming out to support the hospital, as it did recently when their inaugural Dragon Boat Race raised over $40,000 for the oncology department.
The event was held on the Lachine Canal, right by the 22Dragons dragon boat racing club. There were about 85 participants – inducing Foundation board member Dr. Gerry Polyhronopoulos, affectionately known as Dr. Gerry – split between four teams: Team Oncoflex, a team of oncology staff; Team Superheroes Need Sidekicks, a team of friends and family of staff; There was Dr. Gerry’s team, Team Revenge of the Nerds; and the corporate team from Strathmore Landscaping.
“It shows us that people want to support their local hospital,” says Nathalie Kamel, managing director of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation, “and that participants enjoy competing in a physical activity.”
The money raised will go toward overall improvements to the clinic, to make it more comfortable and more welcoming to patients. “We see these patients day-in and day-out. Sometimes they spend entire days or entire weeks with us,” says Lisa-Marie Fitzwilliam, assistant head nurse of the department. “To welcome them into an environment that can be adapted to improve the quality of that experience that’s already difficult on our patients and their families, that little something extra that can make it slightly easier, that’s our goal.” The clinic recently purchased 12 new treatment chairs. And soon the whole department will be repainted with a different colour for each treatment room.
This was the foundation’s first Dragon Boat Race. “Over $40,000 raised for a first-time event is very exciting,” Kamel said. “The teambuilding and camaraderie we witnessed were inspirational, and we look forward to growing this event next year.”
