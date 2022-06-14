Drag Queen Story Time has been around since 2015. It started in San Francisco and has since spread to libraries across North America. The event is designed to instill a love of reading in young children while teaching lessons about diversity and openness. And as you’d expect, it garners a lot of controversy and opposition, as it did in Dorval last week when the West Island city’s library invited local drag queen Barbada de Barbades to host their Heure de Conte/Story Time.
The were some negative reactions to the announcement advertising the event, with some residents lodging rather visceral complaints online which included disparaging anti-LGBTQ comments. Some said the event promotes “adult material” that’s inappropriate for small children. Dorval Mayor Marc Drolet disagreed, standing behind the library, and his city. “In Dorval we try to be a diverse community,” he said, “culturally and otherwise.”
Despite the online reaction, Dorval’s Communications Officer Sébastien Gauthier says there was a “packed house” at both editions of the event.
Barbada sashayed into the library twice, last week, to read to a total of 80 people in both languages; there were English and French editions of the event with a packed house of rapt attendants of all ages at each one. For the English edition she read three books, If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don't!, by Elise Parsley; The Return of Thelma the Unicorn, by Aaron Blabey; and Pyjama Day!, by perennial favourite Robert Munsch.
Gauthier said library staff received only positive feedback. However, even after the fact, as this article is being written, library staff continue to receive hate messages. “It’s a very stressful experience,” says Gauthier. But the City of Dorval will continue to promote inclusion in all its forms.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.