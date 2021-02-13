At least two armed suspects broke into an apartment in Dollard-des-Ormeaux at approximately 7:10 a.m. on Saturday morning.
One of the two men police believed to be armed had barricaded himself inside the apartment.
Dozens of people were evacuated as a safety precaution. The evacuees were relocated to a bus provided by the STM.
A large perimeter was erected at the site as the police K9 unit, the Tactical Response Group and the SPVM Response Group were deployed to the site in order to determine the causes of the occurrence.
By mid-morning, the police were preparing to try to contact the suspect or potential suspects in an attempt to negotiate a surrender without incident.
According to SPVM spokesperson, Jean-Pierre Brabant, "Police were able to arrest one of the suspects as soon as they arrived on Davignon Street at the intersection of Norgrove Street."
At 11:30 a.m. police officers arrested the suspect who barricaded himself in the apartment and continued their search for other suspects.
The two suspects were brought in for questioning.
No one has been injured in the incident.
