The West Island community was shocked to learn, last week, of the stabbing death of 60-year-old Wayne Arnott and his wife, Louise Boucher. Even more shocking was hearing that the culprit was their own son.
Police were called to the couple’s Ile-Bizard home around 9:30 last Wednesday night, around the same time that their son, 29-year-old Mitchell Arnott, showed up at the hospital in blood-stained clothes. He has since been charged with two counts of murder.
But the community is still reeling in the wake of the killings, and remembering Wayne as a beloved friend and neighbour.
The couple lived in a house at Des Erables and Des Noyers in Ile-Bizard. But Arnott had owned Bluenose Collectibles in the Pointe-Claire Plaza for upwards of 40 years. The store, named for the legendary schooner famously pictured on the Canadian dime, and on various Canadian stamps, started as his father’s coin and stamp collecting store in Fairview, circa 1965.
Since last Wednesday Bluenose faithful have been stopping by the store to pay their respects, leaving flowers, favourite collectibles, and pictures.
Jason Bolanis, writer and producer of the Endangered Stories video series, who has known Arnott for three decades, put up a moving video tribute to the Bluenose owner late last week.
“He was an incredibly charismatic guy,” Bolanis tells the Suburban. “Loved what he did and gave every kid (and parent) the time they needed to understand Pokémon cards, or Magic cards, or whatever else they were in to buy. Been a staple of this mall for at least 30 years. That’s a lot of kids. I was one of them in 1991.”
“His big laugh,” says Bolanis, “which wasn’t hard to come by, would be heard three stores down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.