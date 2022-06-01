The city of Dorval has released a sneak preview of the future design of its new space at the intersection of Lakeshore and Cloverdale.
In an interview with The Suburban, Dorval Mayor Marc Doret said that the project will be more of a space or a “place” than a traditional park, as it will not contain any significant play infrastructure.
On the site of the old Chateau Dorval restaurant, the property was acquired this spring after a three-year expropriation process that cost about $850,000, including the demolition.
“The city is allocating an additional $800,000 for the renovations which is mostly landscaping,” said Doret, but will also feature a three-season public washroom and a small waterjet area just for little kids to enjoy as their parents relax nearby. The cost of the project is being fully assumed by the city as there were no provincial grants available.
“We envisioned it as an entrance to the Village,” he said, as the city and Hydro are finally completing the burying of the electrical lines. “That’s what we saw for this space, somewhere for residents to relax in a nice area.”
Doret added that the place will feature permanent panels installed to highlight Dorval’s many historical elements. “We’re going to be working with the Dorval Historical Society to put pictures in there to remind people what it was like to live in Dorval 100 years ago.”
As for the project’s naming, citizens will have the last say. “In phase one people can give us suggestions of names and we’re going to boil that down to a shortlist,” said Doret. “Then the people will decide.”
Construction of the yet to be named space should begin by the end of the summer. Included in Dorval’s three-year capital works program, the city is currently in the tendering process with plans to be approved as early as next council (June 20).
(0) comments
